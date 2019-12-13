US Marshals seek Rasheem Davis, ‘wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals say 20-year-old Rasheem Davis is becoming a danger to the public. He is now considered a fugitive on the run -- accused of threatening to kill someone he was once close with. Authorities say anyone who is helping hide Davis out could face charges of their own.

Davis goes by the street names of "Lucky," "Sheem," and "X."

"He's wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and robbery," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

According to authorities, in late October, Davis cornered his victim in a bathroom inside Milwaukee Area Technical College. The victim tried to get away underneath a bathroom stall, but he would not let her leave.

"He ended up biting her cheek, and so basically, she was going to give in to what he wanted," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Davis later made a run for it. The victim now fears for her life. The deputy U.S. marshal said she was receiving death threats.

"The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for our assistance -- and it is a violent case," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals say Davis has access to a gun -- which is why he is such a danger to the public. A warrant was issued for the 20-year-old's arrest on charges of kidnapping (false imprisonment/ domestic battery). He is also wanted on previous charges of resisting/obstructing an officer, and possession of cocaine.

"He started committing crimes at a young age.... auto theft, robbery," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Davis is suspected of hiding out somewhere on Milwaukee's north side. Authorities learned at some point he was living in a storage facility near Brown Deer and Green Bay Road.

“Rasheem is dangerous. It would be in your best interest to contact the U.S. Marshals," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Anyone helping Davis avoid an arrest could face charges.

"They could face aiding and abating or obstructing charges," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Davis is described as being 6' tall and weighing 160 pounds. Officials say he has a tattoo sleeve in Arabic writing. He also has the name “Janice” tattooed and a cartoon character from the animated series “The Boondocks” on his arm. Davis is urged to answer the accusations against him.

"He's got friends here, so we still believe he is in Milwaukee," the deputy U.S. Marshal said. "He's violent and he needs to get these matters taken care of."

Davis is suspected of driving around in a white 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, as well as a white 2006 Ford Escape. Authorities cannot stress enough -- anyone who is helping hide him could face charges of their own. Call police or the U.S Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707.