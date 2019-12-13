× UW System seeks public input on presidential search

MADISON —The University of Wisconsin System Presidential Search Committee is seeking input from faculty, staff and students — along with members of the public — on its presidential search through an online comment webpage.

The page, available here, describes the characteristics, skills and experience sought in candidates as well as key challenges and opportunities facing the UW System.

“Stakeholder engagement and public input are vital as we pursue our goal of finding a dynamic new leader for the University of Wisconsin System,” said Regent Vice President Michael M. Grebe, chair of the search committee. “This website is one of several ways the committee is seeking a broad range of perspectives as we continue our work.”

For more information on the search, CLICK HERE.