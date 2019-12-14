× 25 children who have bravely fought cancer take flight from Mitchell Airport to the North Pole! 🎅

MILWAUKEE — Twenty-five lucky children got to take off in a plane from MKE Mitchell International Airport Saturday, Dec. 14 — and they landed in the North Pole!

This effort was a partnership between Delta Air Lines, Signature Flight Support MKE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and Flight to the North Pole.

All of the children involved have bravely fought cancer. Their families joined them for the trip, which offered an opportunity to create memories of a happy time together and removed them (for a few hours) from the day-to-day concern for their child’s health.

Organizers noted many of these families are financially drained due to medical expenses and lost wages.

During these trips, volunteers attempt to provide a complete family outing, including gifts, at no cost to families.

The original “Flight to the North Pole” was founded in 1985 at General Mitchell International Airport.

It has since spread to more than 20 other major cities and airports.

The event is 100% funded by donations from individuals and local companies, and 100% of the items and dollars donated go directly to supporting the participating families.