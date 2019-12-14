× 41-year-old Oak Creek man ejected from car, killed in crash near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — A 41-year-old Oak Creek man was killed in a rollover crash late Friday night near Eau Claire, authorities say.

At 9:04 p.m. Dec. 13, authorities responded to a report of the crash on eastbound I-94 near MM 64. The man, who was driving, had been ejected from his car and was lying on the interstate when the police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations indicate the man was traveling westbound on I-94, entered the median, rolled over several times and struck a guard rail. Three other occupants of the car — a woman and two teenagers — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.