9-year-old girl threatens shooting at Kenosha Co. elementary school

Posted 10:49 am, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, December 14, 2019

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

KENOSHA — Trevor-Wilmot Elementary School in Kenosha County had an additional police presence Friday, Dec. 13 after a threatening note was found in a bathroom, authorities say.

The school alerted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, Dec. 12 when the note was found after the school day. The sheriff’s department says a girl, 9, left the note which threatened a school shooting. However, the threat was not considered credible — the girl did not have access to weapons, authorities say. However, extra deputies were at the school throughout the day on Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.