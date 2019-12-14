× 9-year-old girl threatens shooting at Kenosha Co. elementary school

KENOSHA — Trevor-Wilmot Elementary School in Kenosha County had an additional police presence Friday, Dec. 13 after a threatening note was found in a bathroom, authorities say.

The school alerted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, Dec. 12 when the note was found after the school day. The sheriff’s department says a girl, 9, left the note which threatened a school shooting. However, the threat was not considered credible — the girl did not have access to weapons, authorities say. However, extra deputies were at the school throughout the day on Friday.