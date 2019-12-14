Almond sugar cookies and other ‘Grand Holiday Sweets’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing beats gathering with family and baking goodies during the holidays. Chef Tonya Garrido and resident Nancy Spransy from Harwood Place senior living joined WakeUp with a recipe for almond sugar cookies. The recipe is a favorite of Spransy's; she's been making it for her family for Christmas for years. It's a favorite! Check out the full "Grand Holiday Sweets" holiday recipe collection from the Lutheran Home & Harwood Place residents and staff HERE.

Ingredients

1 cup soft butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp almond extract

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

Directions

Cream the butter and sugar

Add almond extract

Add dry ingredients

Roll into 1" dough balls

Place dough balls 2" apart on baking sheet

Flatten dough balls with the bottom of a glass

Bake at 400 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until edges are slightly brown

Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1.5 tsp almond extract

2-3 tsp water Whisk sugar, extract and water Drizzle over baked cookies Sprinkle with sliced almonds



Recipes makes 4.5 dozen cookies