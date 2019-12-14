Almond sugar cookies and other ‘Grand Holiday Sweets’

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing beats gathering with family and baking goodies during the holidays. Chef Tonya Garrido and resident Nancy Spransy from Harwood Place senior living joined WakeUp with a recipe for almond sugar cookies. The recipe is a favorite of Spransy's; she's been making it for her family for Christmas for years. It's a favorite! Check out the full "Grand Holiday Sweets" holiday recipe collection from the Lutheran Home & Harwood Place residents and staff HERE.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup soft butter
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp salt

Directions

  • Cream the butter and sugar
  • Add almond extract
  • Add dry ingredients
  • Roll into 1" dough balls
  • Place dough balls 2" apart on baking sheet
  • Flatten dough balls with the bottom of a glass
  • Bake at 400 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until edges are slightly brown

Glaze

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1.5 tsp almond extract
  • 2-3 tsp water
    • Whisk sugar, extract and water
    • Drizzle over baked cookies
    • Sprinkle with sliced almonds

Recipes makes 4.5 dozen cookies

