Almond sugar cookies and other ‘Grand Holiday Sweets’

MILWAUKEE -- Nothing beats gathering with family and baking goodies during the holidays. Chef Tonya Garrido and resident Nancy Spransy from Harwood Place senior living joined WakeUp with a recipe for almond sugar cookies. The recipe is a favorite of Spransy's; she's been making it for her family for Christmas for years. It's a favorite! Check out the full "Grand Holiday Sweets" holiday recipe collection from the Lutheran Home & Harwood Place residents and staff HERE.
Ingredients
- 1 cup soft butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/8 tsp salt
Directions
- Cream the butter and sugar
- Add almond extract
- Add dry ingredients
- Roll into 1" dough balls
- Place dough balls 2" apart on baking sheet
- Flatten dough balls with the bottom of a glass
- Bake at 400 degrees for 7-9 minutes or until edges are slightly brown
Glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1.5 tsp almond extract
- 2-3 tsp water
- Whisk sugar, extract and water
- Drizzle over baked cookies
- Sprinkle with sliced almonds
Recipes makes 4.5 dozen cookies
