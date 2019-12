BELOIT — Police in the Town of Beloit on Saturday, Dec. 14 shared a photo of a dog missing after thieves broke through a fence gate.

It happened near Davis Drive and Zick Drive.

According to police, the thieves took items from a shed after busting through the fence gate — and the dog named Lambeau was missing after the crime.

Police asked anyone with information to please call them at 608-757-2244.