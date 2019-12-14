× Extra departments called to help battle fire at vacant home in Fond du lac

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters in Fond du Lac battled a fire at a vacant home early Saturday, Dec. 14.

The call came in just before 3 a.m., and firefighters found heavy fire on the rear of the building on Arndt Street near Packer Street. Additional firefighters were called in from surrounding communities to help.

The fire was extinguished, but the home suffered substantial damage.

American Red Cross officials provided assistance to fire crews on scene.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials planned to canvass the neighborhood to educate individuals on the importance of working smoke detectors and fire safety.