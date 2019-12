× Fond du Lac sheriff’s officials seek Winnebago Winnie RV stolen from storage unit

FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 14 asked for help locating a stolen RV.

The sheriff’s office said the theft happened between Oct. 20 and Dec. 5.

The 2017 Winnebago Winnie Drop 1780 was taken from a storage unit.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts was asked to please contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.