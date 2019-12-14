Georgia man arrested after calling police 3 times to confess

Posted 12:24 pm, December 14, 2019
Police lights (generic)

BOSTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia say a man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called them three times to confess.

Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says a man called Friday to say he had stolen a car.

A Boston (Georgia) police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but found neither. Lankford called again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a store and was drinking beer. That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, while theft charges are pending.

