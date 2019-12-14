No reduced bail for Wisconsin suspect in vaping operation

KENOSHA — A Wisconsin judge has refused to lower the bond of a man suspected of running an illegal operation to manufacture thousands of vaping cartridges filled with THC.

Tyler Huffhines has been held on $500,000 bond since his Sept. 5 arrest on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking house and three counts of possession with intent to deliver THC.

Authorities also arrested Huffhines’ brother, Jacob and their mother, Courtney Huffhines. The Kenosha News reports Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bail and is not in custody. Prosecutors allege Tyler Huffhines ran his operation with the help of his mother and brother.