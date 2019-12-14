‘Nothing can stop you:’ 21-year-old told she wouldn’t live past 5 graduates from Alverno

MILWAUKEE — Overcoming adversity and fighting past obstacles, a 21-year-old woman has quite the success story and is looking forward to pursuing her dreams.

Proudly decorated, Brianna Walker is feeling accomplished and thankful — fortunate to have support from her family, friends and staff at Alverno College.

Walker was born with a cataract in her right eye.

“Growing up it was so hard. I was different from other kids,” Walker says. “I’m permanently blind in that eye. I can see colors and movement, but that’s about it. I basically have one good, working eye.”

That’s not all.

“Also when I was born, my bones and my muscles were growing faster than my heart,” Walker says.

Doctors said she wasn’t going to live past five years old — well, fast-forward years later.

As she graduates with a degree in psychology and women’s and gender studies, she gave the student address at Alverno’s commencement. As she walks across the stage with pomp and circumstance, she takes pride in her perseverance — looking ahead to the next chapter in her life and all that it’s taken to get her here.

"Everything is happening for a reason, everything has a bigger purpose in life," Walker says. "Just know you can do it. There is support out there, there is a bigger plan for everybody. Nothing can stop you."

After graduating, Walker plans to spend time with family before getting some job experience and, eventually, a master’s degree in school psychology.