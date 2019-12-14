× Police: 54-year-old man shot, wounded near 25th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE – A 54-year-old man was hurt in a shooting that happened near 25th Street and Meinecke Avenue Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found the man suffering from injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.