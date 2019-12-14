× Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who stole gas from Karl’s Country Market

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police asked for the public’s help identifying a man who stole gas from Karl’s Country Market on Silver Spring Drive near Pilgrim Road.

It happened on Dec. 12 around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the man pumped $30.53 worth of unleaded gasoline into a newer model black Hyundai Sonata four-door vehicle and left without paying or attempting to pay.

He was described by police as black, between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 5’7″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, and a black winter coat — with both hoods up.

The vehicle had what appeared to be Illinois registration stickers on the rear, but due to the quality of the surveillance video, police said the license plate number was unable to be determined.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police, or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.