Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek porch pirate who stole package near Parkway and Glendale

Posted 4:16 pm, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, December 14, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police need your help identifying a man who stole a package from a home near Parkway Avenue and Glendale Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12.

Police said the man exited the passenger side of a black four-door vehicle.

He was described by police as African American with a medium build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a purple Packers sweatshirt with a hood, purple sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle fled southbound from the home.

Anyone with information was asked to please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

