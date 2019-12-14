Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash near Burleigh and Fond du Lac, police say

MILWAUKEE — A Wauwatosa police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee’s north side late Friday night.

The Wauwatosa Police Department pursued a stolen minivan into the city of Milwaukee Dec. 13. Beginning at 11:38 p.m., the occupants of the stolen minivan were also wanted for an additional, attempted vehicle theft in Wauwatosa.

The pursuit ended after eight minutes when the suspect hit a motorist near Burleigh and Fond du Lac around 11:46 p.m. after disregarding a stoplight.

The driver of the stolen minivan was taken into custody after a short on-foot pursuit. Authorities are still seeking additional suspects in the incident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the pursuit-ending collision was not harmed.

