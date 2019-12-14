Volunteers gather toys at ‘Kids2Kids’ Christmas celebration, ‘bring joy’ to kids in need

GRAFTON — Kapco Metal Stamping spread Christmas cheer by giving thousands of toys to families in need, Saturday.

In what looked just like Santa’s workshop, elves — or volunteers — were hard at work sorting and organizing thousands of toys for low-income children.

“I sorted the games to make a game wall, I helped with the puzzles,” said volunteer Austin Vanzuiden.

The piles of toys were all part of Kapco’s “Kids2Kids” Christmas celebration. The company has held the toy drive for 14 years — as hundreds of families dropped off new, unwrapped toys to go to several non-profits and the Salvation Army.

“Everything comes together today between the toys coming in and the toys going out,” said Kapco employee Sara Dunlap.

Kids themselves, like siblings Daylan and Adelin McKay, volunteered their time knowing it will make someone their age’s Christmas.

“All the kids who don’t usually get presents, they can get lots of presents,” said Adelin.

“It will bring joy to their hearts,” said Daylan.

From Marvel toys to stuffed animals, it almost felt like the north pole. And the spirit of giving — felt in every individual toy — soon to be held by a child in need.

“Every one of these toys is going to make somebody’s day on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day,” Dunlap said.

Since the program started, more than 200,000 toys have been collected. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.