7-year-old boy struck, killed by truck’s trailer in school lot after Christmas parade in Tennessee

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — A 7-year-old boy has been fatally struck after a Christmas parade in Tennessee.

Police in Mount Juliet said the child, identified by WKRN as Rowan Ace Frensley was hit Saturday, Dec. 14 by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in a middle school parking lot.

Police said several officers responded to the scene and an ambulance had to be escorted through heavy traffic as the parade was ending.

Officials with the Wilson County School District said the child was a student at a local elementary school but didn’t release further details.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was conducting an investigation.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday.