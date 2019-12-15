Authorities release video showing ambush of Arkansas officer, shot in the head 10 times

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities released surveillance footage showing what police called the ambush and execution of an Arkansas police officer Dec. 7.

Stephen Carr, 27, of Fayetteville was sitting in his patrol vehicle behind the police department when an armed man approached and opened fire, police said last week. The suspect, later identified as London Phillips, 35, was killed in a confrontation with police.

“We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “But in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings.”

The preliminary results of Carr’s autopsy found he was shot in the head 10 times, the sheriff’s office said.

Phillips was shot six times, the sheriff’s office said, citing the state medical examiner.

The videos

The five videos released Friday, Dec. 13 were first shown to Carr’s family, the sheriff’s office said.

The first shows Phillips walking down the sidewalk in front of City Hall immediately prior to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. He’s wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, and jeans.

The next video, filmed by a camera in the police station’s back parking lot, shows Carr’s vehicle facing the building with its headlights on. According to police, Phillips walks into the alleyway behind the police station. He approaches the driver’s side of Carr’s vehicle, disappearing from view of the camera.

When he reappears, Phillips is seen repeatedly firing at the patrol vehicle as he walks away.

Seconds later, a responding officer opens the door of the building and Phillips runs away. The officer shoots at the suspect, who’s seen from another angle, running around into an alleyway, the sheriff’s office said.

The last video shows the officers, who are identified only by their last names, searching for Phillips in the alleyway before confronting him, the sheriff’s office said.

So far, the investigation shows Phillips used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he legally purchased in 2017, the sheriff’s office said.

Phillips had two boxes of ammunition with him: a full box with 50 rounds and another box partially filled with 32. He fired 16 in all, the sheriff’s office said, and he’d reloaded his gun with another magazine containing 17 rounds.

“Searches of the assailant’s social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups,” the sheriff’s office said.

The police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the Fayetteville Police Department said, with an investigation ongoing.