× FOX6’s cameras captured vehicle through fence near 62nd and Villard

MILWAUKEE — FOX6’s cameras captured the aftermath of a crash near 62nd Street and Villard Avenue Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15.

It happened around noon.

It appeared that a driver left the road and struck a fence outside a home.

The vehicle suffered some damage to its bumper.

The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear. FOX6 News reached out to police to learn more.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.