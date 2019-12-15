Kansas’ state capital paying prospective residents up to $15K to move there

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The state capital of Kansas wants more residents. So, the city is putting its money where its mouth is -- literally.

Officials in Topeka approved a new program that offers financial incentives to people in hopes of attracting more people to live and work there. The program is called "Choose Topeka" and partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 to those who'd buy a house in the city.

It will only be available for 40 to 60 new residents.

The city hopes the program will boost the area's population and economic development.

