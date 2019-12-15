× Packers, Bears underway at Lambeau; 200th meeting in historic rivalry

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry is one of the NFL’s richest and longest-running. Dec. 15, the two meet for the 200th time — and do so at one of the NFL’s most iconic venues, Lambeau Field.

A rematch of the NFL season’s opening game, which the Packers won 10-3 at Soldier Field in Chicago, the franchises now take the field with playoff implications in the balance for Green Bay. The Packers can pad their first-place lead in the division standings — and clinch a playoff berth with a win (if the Rams lose their game).