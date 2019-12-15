Police: Man stabbed by stranger in Kenosha, suspect in custody

Posted 6:28 am, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, December 15, 2019
Police lights generic

KENOSHA — A 38-year-old man was stabbed after an exchange with a stranger took a turn early Sunday morning.

The incident took place near 48th and Sheridan in Kenosha around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Kenosha police say the victim and the suspect — who did not know each other — exchanged words while walking past each other. The suspect made a “punching motion” toward the victim’s neck, puncturing the skin.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, is in custody and has been charged with recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital with no serious injures.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.