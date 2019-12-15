× Police: Man stabbed by stranger in Kenosha, suspect in custody

KENOSHA — A 38-year-old man was stabbed after an exchange with a stranger took a turn early Sunday morning.

The incident took place near 48th and Sheridan in Kenosha around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Kenosha police say the victim and the suspect — who did not know each other — exchanged words while walking past each other. The suspect made a “punching motion” toward the victim’s neck, puncturing the skin.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, is in custody and has been charged with recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital with no serious injures.