‘So festive:’ Pfister’s Holiday Marketplace showcases work of local artists, makers

Posted 12:47 pm, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, December 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Shoppers were crossing gifts off their Christmas list at the Pfister Hotel this weekend; the Holiday Marketplace showcased dozens of local artists’ work.

Renee Bebeau

“It’s a very busy, festive feeling here,” said Renee Bebeau, curator of the Marketplace. “You can get Christmas presents, your last minute Christmas presents for anybody on your list.”

The Holiday Marketplace is a weekend-long, annual event at the Pfister. More than 60 local vendors showcased their unique products in hotel rooms and throughout the hallways.

Mara Natkin

From handwoven wool to personalized ornaments and handmade clothes, the event offers unique items just in time for the holidays.

“Everything is local, so it’s a great place to get all our holiday gifts,” said Mara Natkin, vendor from Artery Ink.

Even better, shoppers get a chance to meet the artists in person — something that the vendors enjoy, too.

“It’s been a privilege to be here with such talented artists in the community,” said Mike Bate, vendor from LIT MKE.

Artery Ink

LIT MKE candles

And as shoppers get a glimpse at what Milwaukee has to offer, they do it with the majestic ambiance of the historic Pfister Hotel.

Mike Bate

“It’s just so festive and beautiful and luxurious,” Bebeau said.

There are other holiday events happening at the Pfister, too — including Breakfast with Santa every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas. CLICK HERE to see what’s coming up.

