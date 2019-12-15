× Study: Estimated 36% of Americans have fallen victim to ‘porch pirates’

MILWAUKEE — The so-called porch pirate has become the real-life Grinch of many Americans’ holiday season.

An estimated 36% of Americans have had a package stolen from outside their home at least once, according to C&R Research.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the U.S. Postal Service expected to ship more than 800 million packages — and some thieves are tailgating delivery trucks to steal boxes as soon as they’ve been delivered.

If your package gets pinched, reach out to the company that shipped the item. You might be issued a full refund if a package gets stolen.

It may also be worth filing a homeowner’s or renter’s insurance claim if the item was expensive.

Also, you consider a non-traditional delivery method.

If you’re the one sending the package, the U.S. Post Office offers a “hold for pickup” option, and Amazon offers deliveries to hub locker locations. Some are located inside grocery stores or retail centers.

UPS recommends requiring a signature for package delivery or pickup at a partner location such as Duane Reade Drugstore.

You can even go as far as to install a lockbox and give special drop-off instructions to your delivery person so they can hide the goods inside.