Texas police seek mother, 2-week-old daughter missing since Dec. 12

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Austin, Texas asked for the public’s help in the disappearance of a mother and her 2-week-old baby girl.

Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen with her newborn after dropping off her son at Cowan Elementary School.

Police believe she returned home with the infant before they both disappeared on Thursday morning, Dec. 12.

Broussard was described as 5’3″ tall, weighing 150 pounds.

The child, Margot Carey, is seven pounds, seven ounces.

Shane Carey, Broussard’s husband, pleaded for help finding them.

“I love you,” said Carey. “Just please come home. We miss you.”

Carey said when he got home from work Thursday she and the baby were nowhere to be found. When school officials called asking for someone to come pick up his son, he knew something wasn’t right.

“I went to work, and I talked to her at 8 o’clock, and that’s the last time I talked to her,” said Carey. “I went and picked up my son, and she wasn’t home again so that’s whenever I called police.”

Carey said nothing in their home was out of place.

“Her car, everything’s at the house,” said Carey. “Everything. The baby stuff. Everything. Nothing’s gone except her and the baby.”

Broussard’s co-workers at Cracker Barrel in Buda told CBS Austin she’d been off work since having her baby.

“If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything that looks suspicious, just please give somebody a call,” said Carey.

Anyone with information was asked to please call Austin police.