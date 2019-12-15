× Volunteers laid 250K holiday wreaths on headstones at Arlington Cemetery in solemn labor of respect

ARLINGTON, Va. — Volunteers laid holiday wreaths at the headstones of those who laid down their life in service of our country in a solemn labor of respect at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 14.

Scenes like this took place throughout the nation at 2,000 locations — organized by Wreaths Across America.

However, only at Arlington was the tradition carried out in such a large and moving display.

Some 250,000 wreaths were hauled in on 10 tractor-trailers.

Despite some rain, thousands of volunteers continued the simple gesture as part of the commitment to making sure we never forget.