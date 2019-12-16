× 2 arrested after pursuit of vehicle taken in robbery ended in crash near 27th and North

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after a pursuit ended in a crash near 27th Street and North Avenue Monday evening, Dec. 16.

It began near 35th Street and Capitol Drive just after 8 p.m.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle taken in an armed robbery earlier Monday evening.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the pursuit ensued before ending in the crash at 27th and North.

The driver and passenger then fled on foot, police said, by they were arrested a short time later.

An investigation was ongoing.