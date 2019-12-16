× Amber Alert issued for Florida siblings, ages 6, 5, last seen playing in their front yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday, Dec. 15 for two young siblings who were last seen playing in their front yard in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri’ya Williams, 5, were reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after family members couldn’t find the pair, Jacksonville Sheriff Public Information officer Christian Hancock told reporters during a press conference Sunday night.

FDLE issued an Amber Alert and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched a search including K-9’s, air units, drones, and dive teams in an effort to find the children, Hancock said.

“We’re searching the surrounding areas,” Hancock told reporters. “We’re searching ponds. We’re searching trashcans. We’re searching everything. Again, we’re searching for these kids, and we aim to find them,” Hancock told reporters. “They could, realistically, be anywhere in Florida if they’re not alone. If they are alone, obviously, they are in danger because they are 5 and 6 years old.”

Hancock urged residents to be vigilant and report anything suspicious or any sightings of the missing children.

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans and Bri’ya was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front and black leggings, the amber alert said.