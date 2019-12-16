× Armed and dangerous: Sheriff seeks twin sisters in beating of woman with frying pan

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia twin sisters are facing serious charges after sheriff’s officials said they robbed and then beat up a woman with a frying pan.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyra and Tyra Faison, both 19, allegedly kicked in the door of the residence of the victim and then beat the woman with a frying pan on Dec. 10.

Authorities said they then dragged the victim out of the home, took her car keys, and continued to punch and kick her.

An investigation later led to warrants being issued for both sisters. Both were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and criminal trespassing-damage to property.

Neither of the suspects was in custody as of Monday, Dec. 16, officials said.

Kyra Faison was also charged with failure to appear after not showing up for a court date on Dec. 12.

Kyra and Tyra Faison are black, female, identical twins, with brown eyes and black hair. Both twins are 5’2” and weigh approximately 117 pounds. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.