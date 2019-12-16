Caught on camera: Man steals 27 packs of cigarettes from Walgreens in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Walgreens on Appleton Avenue on Dec. 3.

According to police, around 4:03 a.m. the suspect entered Walgreens, walked behind the counter to the cigarette display, removed a plastic shopping bag from his pocket and proceeded to take 27 packs of Newport and Newport 100s.

The subject left the store and entered the passenger side of a silver SUV, similar to a Ford Flex or Chevrolet HHR, and left the scene.

If anyone can identify this suspect, contact Officer Lawson at The Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case number 19-036083.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

