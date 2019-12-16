× Children’s Wisconsin temporarily not allowing kids under 12 to visit patients due to flu

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Wisconsin officials are temporarily not allowing kids under 12 to visit patients in the hospital.

A news release from the hospital Monday, Dec. 16 includes the following statement from Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer:

“To help prevent the spread of the influenza virus and other viral illnesses, and to protect the health of our patients, families and staff, Children’s Wisconsin is implementing an annual temporary visitor restriction at both our Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals (as well as the Surgicenter).”

Effective Wednesday, Dec. 18, no child under the age of 12 years will be allowed to visit any inpatient care area. This policy does NOT include clinic appointments or Emergency Department visits.

Officials emphasized — this restriction only applies to visitors. Families with children under the age of 12 may still seek medical attention in one of their clinics, urgent care locations or the ER.

This restriction will be assessed regularly to determine how long it will be in place. Updates will be provided at childrenswi.org/restriction.

Health experts say getting the vaccine is still one of the best ways to prevent the illness and reduce its severity. It’s also important to wash hands regularly and thoroughly, and stay home if showing any flu symptoms.