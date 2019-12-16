× Franksville man claims $1 million after purchasing winning Mega Millions ticket at Festival Foods

MOUNT PLEASANT — Robert Ryan of Franksville in Racine County is the lucky Mega Millions player who claimed $1 million dollars from the Tuesday, Dec. 10 Mega Millions drawing.

Ryan purchased the ticket at Festival Foods on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant, and matched five out of the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were 18, 31, 46, 54, and 61 with a Mega Ball of 25. The Megaplier number was 2.

Ryan, a long-time lottery player, didn’t realize he had won $1 million until heading to a lottery office to claim his prize, officials said.

He shared that the win “couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with a jackpot estimated at $372 million (cash option of $251.6 million).

Festival Foods will receive a $20,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions $1 million prize are 1 in 12,607,307. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing.