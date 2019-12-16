Holiday wish list fulfilled at the Center for Veterans Issues in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Holiday cheer was on full display on Monday, Dec. 16 at the Center for Veterans Issues in Milwaukee.

After a weeks-long campaign by the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to collect items needed by the center, those items were delivered to veterans at the center.

Staff elves passed out holiday cards and decorations created by the boys and girls at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, as well as homemade desserts.

The veterans were also treated to a luncheon — and carols sung by the Pius XI Catholic High School choir.