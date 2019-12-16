Homemade gift: Tasty treat that makes a perfect gift for a teacher, hostess or friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a festive holiday dessert that won't pack on the unwanted weight? Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee with one of her favorite healthy holiday treats -- chocolate bark!

Healthy Dark Chocolate Holiday Bark

Ingredients:

• 9 ounces dark chocolate (70% cocoa or greater)

• 1 cup mixed nuts (your favorite raw/roasted combinations)

• ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

• ¼ cup crushed candy cane

• ¼ cup freeze-dried crushed raspberries

• ¼ cup goji berries

• ¼ cup puffed rice cereal (or chia seeds to give a bit more crunch)

• sea salt

Instructions:

1 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2 In a medium pan, over very, very low heat on the stove, melt the chocolate. Continually stir so the chocolate does not burn

3 Scatter nuts, coconut flakes, crushed candy cane, crush raspberries and goji berries on the baking sheet.

4 Transfer the melted chocolate to the prepared baking sheet and spread it into a thin layer.

5 Quickly sprinkle a few pieces of nuts, coconut, candy cane, raspberry and goji berry on top.

6 Sprinkle a hint of sea salt on top as well.

7 Allow chocolate to cool and harden completely before breaking into small pieces.

8 Package up in your favorite holiday containers for a festive dessert or gift.

** If the chocolate is more on the bitter side, you can always add a teaspoon or two of honey to sweeten it up. Other fun ingredients you can experiment with include pomegranates, sunflower seeds, chia and flax seeds or dried fruit pieces of any flavor. Get creative and fun with the endless combinations!