‘It was unbelievable:’ Good Samaritans confronted, restrained man wanted in California Amber Alert

CAMBRIA, Calif. — Police said strangers stepped in to stop a man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in California.

Authorities announced Victor Magana was arrested at a Shell gas station in Cambria, California on Monday, Dec. 16 after he locked his keys in the vehicle he was driving with his 2-year-old daughter inside.

Magana is accused of taking the child after he stabbed her mother in San Jose on Sunday night.

Police said people at the gas station confronted and restrained him until law enforcement arrived.

“Someone recognized the vehicle and the suspect and saw the child inside the car, so apparently some citizens blocked the suspect in and they detained him until the local law enforcement took him into custody,” said Sgt. Enrique Garcia, San Jose Police Department.

“My heart was just pounding,” said Al Ashcroft, witness. “It was unbelievable. He hit the window twice, trying to break it to get in, and finally, a guy bear-hugged him from behind and then I took the rock away.”

Police said the 2-year-old wasn’t hurt.

Her mother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and at last check was in critical but stable condition.