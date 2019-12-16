‘It’s heartbreaking:’ MFD on scene of house fire near 27th and Melvina for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters were called out to a home near 27th Street and Melvina Avenue Monday evening, Dec. 16 for a fire.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

Crews worked vigorously for hours to extinguish the flames.

When FOX6 News arrived, out cameras captured flames shooting from the roof of the duplex.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to reach the roof to put out the flames.

MFD was still on scene three hours later.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Theresa Robinson, neighbor. "It’s like, what are they going to do? Where are they going to go? Because I think all the houses over there someone lived in, so it’s kind of hard."

FOX6 News reached out to MFD for more information, including the extent of any injuries. Milwaukee police were also on scene.