Javontae White pleads not guilty to charges in sexual assault at Bayshore Mall

Posted 11:51 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, December 16, 2019

GLENDALE — Javontae White entered a not guilty plea to charges second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. Prosecutors say White attacked a teen inside a bathroom at Bayshore Mall. Police say the 16-year-old victim was leaving work last week — when the man forced himself on her.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old mall worker finished her shift and went to the restroom. When she opened the door to leave the stall, White “was standing off to the side of the stall door.” Prosecutors say he “pushed (her) back into the stall,” sexually assaulting her.

The surveillance video shows him running to get away. Those pictures were key to White being arrested.

If convicted, White faces more than 40 years in prison. White is due back in court on Jan. 10, 2020.

