× Meeting set: Officials to discuss ways to reduce runoff from I-794 that enters streams, rivers

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are hosting a public meeting to discuss ways to reduce runoff from I-794 that enters local streams and rivers. The open house format meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at MMSD Headquarters (260 W. Seeboth Street).

On Nov. 26, a public meeting presented possibilities for this stormwater management effort (phase I) along with future long-term possibilities for the site which may include a recreational space (phase II). Displays from that meeting can be found here https://milwaukee.gov/794PIM1.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials will present the recommended plan for this phase I stormwater management effort, being funded by the MMSD Green Solutions Program, while comments will be accepted for phase II concepts.

The funding mechanism for phase II land-use is yet to be determined.