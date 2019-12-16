Open Record: It’s all perfectly legal

MILWAUKEE — Building a home can be a rewarding, but tedious process. A lot of people who have done it will say they’ve experienced some sort of delay or unforeseen cost. In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs takes an in-depth look at one man who filed a complaint with Contact 6 after he had an unusual cost pop-up that he didn’t think he should have to pay. In the Dinner Party Question, the Open Record team reveals their weaknesses as journalists and where they can improve.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record