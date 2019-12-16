Person of interest detained a block from scene of fire at vacant home in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — A person of interest was detained a block from the scene of a house fire at a vacant home in Fond du Lac Monday afternoon, Dec. 16.

Firefighters responded to the home on Allen Street near Scott Street around 2:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the tri-level structure.

The fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the area of origin.

The gas and electric utilities had been turned off in the vacant home.

FDLFR on scene of a house fire at 518 Allen St. pic.twitter.com/4bodBiwK52 — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) December 16, 2019

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue officials said a man was seen by witnesses exiting the home after the fire began, and he was detained a block from the scene.

The home was deemed uninhabitable after the fire.

“Thanks to quick thinking witnesses who called 911, the fire did not extend into the structure and the person who investigators believe to have started the fire is in custody,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary in a news release.

There were no injuries.