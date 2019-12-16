× Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Dec. 15. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. near 51st and Center.

Police say a suspect fired shots at the victim’s parked vehicle — striking the victim and her male passenger. Each sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened at approximately 9:46 p.m. near 22nd and Nash.

The victim stated that an unknown suspect approached his vehicle and after a brief confrontation, shot the victim. The victim stated that he then drove to his residence on South 14th Street Street to call the police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.