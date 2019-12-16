Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Posted 5:46 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, December 16, 2019
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Dec. 15. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. near 51st and Center.

Police say a suspect fired shots at the victim’s parked vehicle — striking the victim and her male passenger. Each sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened at approximately 9:46 p.m. near 22nd and Nash.

The victim stated that an unknown suspect approached his vehicle and after a brief confrontation, shot the victim. The victim stated that he then drove to his residence on South 14th Street Street to call the police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.