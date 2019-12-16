× Police searching for driver in hit-and-run rollover crash near 107th and Silver Spring, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened near 107th Street and Silver Spring Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14. It happened around 6:40 p.m.

Police say the striking vehicle rolled over and the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene. At least one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspect.