Police searching for driver in hit-and-run rollover crash near 107th and Silver Spring, 1 injured

Posted 7:21 am, December 16, 2019, by

Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened near 107th Street and Silver Spring Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14. It happened around 6:40 p.m.

Police say the striking vehicle rolled over and the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene.  At least one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspect.

