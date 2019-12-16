President Trump threatens to bypass Commission on Presidential Debates

Posted 10:18 am, December 16, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with the Navy side of the field to start the second half of the game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made clear Monday that he intends to participate in at least three general election debates, but is threatening to sidestep the nonprofit group charged with running them.

“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates,” President Trump tweeted Monday morning after The New York Times reported that he was considering skipping them entirely.

President Trump said his record “is so good” that “perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates,” but also complained, without evidence, that the Commission on Presidential Debates is “stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers” and threatened to bypass them.

“As President, the debates are up…….to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly & avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission,” President Trump wrote, adding that he would “make a decision at an appropriate time.”

In a statement, the commission said, “The televised general election debates are an important part of our democratic process.” It said the commission has conducted 30 general election presidential and vice-presidential debates since 1988.

“Our record is one of fairness, balance and non-partisanship,” the statement said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.