Racine police remind drivers: 'Never leave your car running and unattended, take your keys'

RACINE — Racine police are reminding motorists to never leave your vehicle running unattended and to take your keys with you. This, after 24 vehicle thefts have occurred in recent months.

According to officials, on Nov. 21 Racine police sent out a message on social media regarding the rise in the theft of vehicles. At that time, Racine police responded to 14 vehicle thefts in the previous two months.

In many of the cases, keys were either left in the vehicle or the car was left unlocked and running.

Out of the 14 cases of vehicle thefts, seven resulted in an arrest.

Since that time, there have been 10 more theft of vehicles reported. Out of the 10 incidents, eight had the keys in the vehicle.

“This is another reminder to please take your keys with you when parking your vehicle and to never leave it running unattended,” said Racine police.

Below are some more tips to help keep your vehicle safe.

Keep your vehicle locked at all times, even while driving.

When parked, never leave your keys in the car. Close all windows and the sunroof.

Never leave your car running and unattended.

Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them.

If possible, install an anti-theft system in your vehicle if it doesn’t have one. Thieves are reluctant to steal vehicles if they know cars can be recovered quickly.

Be particularly cautious at night about where you park your car. Park it in a well-lit area if possible.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in parking garages and parking lots.

Racine police are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about theft of vehicles. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.