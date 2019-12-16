Recognize these women? Menomonee Falls police need your help to ID theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help to identify a pair of suspects who are believed to have stolen from the TJ Maxx store in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the retail theft happened on Saturday, Nov. 23. They say two unknown female suspects entered the TJ Maxx, selected merchandise and exited the store without making payment. Officials say both suspects got into an older model, red Pontiac Grand Prix and fled the area.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the pictures or departments with similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, 262-532-8700 and reference case number 19-36124. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through stopcrimewaukesha.com.