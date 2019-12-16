Report shows 2 out of 5 drivers admit to shopping behind the wheel

MILWAUKEE — The growing online shopping trend during the holiday season is causing new concerns, especially in light of a new report.

A 2019 “Holiday Distracted Driving Report” from Root Insurance showed a disturbing number of drivers who shop behind the wheel.

Two out of every five drivers admit to shopping on their phone while behind the wheel — with the trend up from 2018.

Men admitted to shopping while driving more than women, at 49%. Only 30% of women admitted to doing so.

Drivers said they browse items, check order status, and look up in-store availability of a product they want.

