Sentencing for Tyshawn Combs to resume Monday afternoon, after fiery start to hearing

MILWAUKEE — The sentencing hearing for Tyshawn Combs resumes on Monday afternoon, Dec. 16.

Combs, 22, is the man who pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree reckless injury in the killing NicoleRay Brown, who died Feb. 22, after a crash Feb. 19 on Highway 145 near 91st Street. Brown’s infant daughter was also hurt in the wreck.

In court last Thursday, Brown’s mother spoke for 25 minutes.

“I want you to die, Tyshawn,” said Beatrice Brown. “I want you dead. Go to your cell and kill yourself. I hate you.”

She said nothing the judge would do on this day would bring her peace.

“I will admit, any time you give him, it truly won’t satisfy me as long as he got breath in his body,” Brown said.

What happened

According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash scene around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 19. Once on the scene, they “observed a 2015 black Honda Civic that appeared to be torn in half.” NicoleRay Brown was ejected from the vehicle and suffered massive head trauma and broken bones. Their 5-month-old child, Journee, was taken to Children’s Hospital with a brain bleed.

Combs’ statement

The complaint said Combs remained on the scene — and admitted to driving the car. He told deputies “he was at a red light when a Chevrolet Malibu drove past at a high rate of speed.” Combs stated that once the light turned green, he began to travel at approximately 40 miles per hour and observed the Malibu now swerving in front of him and trying to cut him off. Combs stated that he tried to brake and lost control, sliding towards the median wall.

Witness statements

Witnesses told investigators a different story about what happened at the crash site. The complaint said one witness told them “he was traveling northbound on 145 when he observed the Honda and a silver vehicle that approached his position at a high rate of speed.” That witness said, “it appeared they were racing.” A second witness also indicated the two vehicles appeared to be racing.

Crash investigation

A member of the crash reconstruction unit conducted a download of the airbag control module in the Honda, which prosecutors said showed the Honda was traveling at approximately 107 miles per hour (in a 55 mph zone) less than five seconds before impact. Officials also determined “the car seat (for the child) was not attached to the car as there was no damage to the connections or belt.”

The complaint said the vehicle, traveling at the high rate of speed, slid towards the median wall when the driver lost control and struck a light pole — which severed the vehicle, ejecting Brown and the baby.

When the sentencing hearing resumes Monday afternoon, Combs himself may address the court.

This is a developing story.