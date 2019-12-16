Snow and freezing rain will hit much of the country this week

It will be a busy forecast as the week before Christmas begins.

Millions will either wake up to snow and ice or heavy rain and severe thunderstorms Monday as a storm system moves east.

Wintry weather from the Great Plains to the Northeast

As snow, freezing rain and mixed precipitation blanketed the Midwest and Ohio Valley Sunday, “a wide swath of snow” is expected Monday to hit areas in the central Plains eastward through the Midwest, the lower Great Lakes, central Appalachians, and into the northern Mid-Atlantic States, according to the National Weather Service’s short range forecast.

Cities like Cleveland, are expected to see 1-2 inches of snow, causing slick roads for the morning commute.

By Tuesday morning, much of New England will see snow transition into freezing rain, the NWS said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms in the Deep South

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes are possible Monday across portions of the Deep South, the NWS said.

The storms will likely become strong as they sweep across the central and eastern Gulf states through Monday, the NWS said.

In Jackson, Mississippi, storms capable of damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail are expected Monday, according to NWS in Jackson.