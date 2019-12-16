Spruce things up: Ideas on what to serve at your next holiday gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- If you're planning to host this holiday season, you may want to spruce things up a bit. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Sendik's at The Corners of Brookfield with some tips on setting your holiday table.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Fresh2GO by Sendik’s, we’re redefining convenience. Stop in to get a homemade meal, a grab-and-go snack or even fill your gas tank. We’ll have you in and out in no time – but you’ll still receive the same fresh, quality products and friendly service you’ve come to expect and love from the Sendik’s brand.